U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., said a portion of the Build Back Better Act could help Georgians caught in a health insurance coverage gap in Georgia without needing buy-in from Republicans in the state who have been cool to the idea of Medicaid expansion.
Bourdeaux highlighted a part of the massive infrastructure bill that create a new avenue for Georgians to get access to health coverage. It incorporates legislation the congresswoman had been working on earlier in the year to let Americans buy health insurance on the insurance exchange with no premium costs.
It's essentially a way around — a "workaround" in Bourdeaux's own words — Georgia Republicans who have resisted calls for years to expand Medicaid.
"It just seems like we keep giving the state incentives, one incentive after the next," said Bourdeaux during a press conference outside the Lawrenceville Health Center on Monday. "In the American Rescue Plan, which passed back in March, there was an incentive for the state to expand Medicaid. We made it much cheaper for them to do it, and still again, they refused to expand Medicaid.
"It's just become so politicized. They are not able to do what's right for the people of this state, and so I think a lot of us have just given up. We're going to have to work around them. It is too important to keep waiting."
The Build Back Better Act passed out of the House of Representatives in November and is now pending in the Senate, where that chamber's 50 Republican senators are likely to vote against the bill. That means all 50 Democratic senators will have to vote for it so Vice-President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote, likely in favor of passage.
Getting all 50 Democrats in the Senate to vote for it means getting Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to buy in, however. Manchin has been a swing vote in the Senate since the chamber became split 50-50 between the GOP and his fellow Democrats.
Bourdeaux said she and her office have already been working on securing Manchin's backing of the insurance plan.
"We've had a number of conversations with Sen. Manchin," Bourdeaux said. "Actually, what was in the House bill was part of that negotiation with Sen. Manchin and he signed off on the way that we expanded in the House. I do expect him to back this."
Addressing the coverage gap is just one part of the expansive bill, however. It also tackles climate change, child care, the cost of higher education and affordable housing among other issues.
But, for Bourdeaux, improved access to health care is one of the biggest issues that she is touting about the bill because of help she says it will provide in efforts to close the insurance coverage gap.
She said more than 600,000 people in Georgia who are currently in the coverage gap would become eligible for coverage if the Build Back Better Act becomes law with the proposed insurance program in place.
She also said the program is designed to help support rural health care as well.
"I am so pleased that this legislation has gotten included in the Build Back Better Act," Bourdeaux said. "It will be transformative for Georgia if we expand Medicaid in this state."
State Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, said Medicaid expansion has been one of the top issues driving a wave of new Democrats who have come into the Georgia General Assembly in recent years.
"In the Georgia legislature, currently, (Medicaid expansion is) a hard ask," Mitchell said. "To see the federal delegation working to make sure that more Georgians could have access to even afford to use health care in the middle of a pandemic is one of the greatest contributions that we can make right now."
Twelve states, including Georgia, have not expanded Medicaid despite previous attempts to sway the state's leaders to do so.
"This means that over 2 million people, hundreds of thousands in Georgia alone, are unable to access the medical care they need due to the Medicaid coverage gap," Bourdeaux said. "And, this refusal to act has come at the cost of human lives.
"Medicaid expansion is a social justice issue. Nearly 60% of the people in the Medicaid coverage gap, both in Georgia and across the country, are people of color."
Dr. Len Lichtenfeld said expanded access to health insurance would help produce better health outcomes for people struggling with a wide array of diseases.
A person who has later stage colon cancer and health insurance, for example, will likely do better than another person who also has colon cancer but does not have insurance, Lichtenfeld said.
"We also know that in this country, we are failing in our ability to control even the most straightforward, most of the time, diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and we're failing because people do not have access to the routine care that many of us have," Lichtenfeld said.
Bourdeaux said she has worked with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., as well as 40 other Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on legislative efforts this year to create a workaround on health insurance access.
She expressed optimism that the number of members of the House who back the insurance proposal will sway Senators — all of the Democrats at least — to back it in their chamber.
"A number of us are weighing in very heavily to make sure that this sticks when it goes over to the Senate," Bourdeaux said.
