ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and two House colleagues introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday aimed at improving the flow of goods and materials through supply chains.
The bill would create a federal Office of Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response within the Department of Commerce, with $500 million in funding authorized for each of the next five years.
“COVID-19 showed us all how critical resilient supply chains are for consumers and businesses,” said Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee. “All across my district, small business owners and manufacturers have told me about the challenges they face in accessing basic materials critical to their products. … My bill ensures we are better prepared to address these challenges.”
The new office would monitor the strength and resilience of supply chains in critical industries and encourage partnerships and collaboration between the federal government and industry, labor organizations, and state and local governments.
The office also would issue a report every four years recommending ways to improve the security and resiliency of supply chains and to support the creation of jobs through the growth of American manufacturing.
Bourdeaux’s cosponsors on the bill include Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Robin Kelly, D-Ill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.