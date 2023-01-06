After three days of voting against other Republicans in the U.S. House speaker voting, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde flipped his support to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the 12th round of voting on Friday — but McCarthy still does not have enough votes to win the speakership.
Clyde, whose district includes northern Gwinnett, had been one of the 20 Republican members of Congress who have been backing GOP challengers to McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House.
Clyde had been the only GOP member of Georgia's congressional delegation who was not backing McCarthy in the speaker race. Democrats in the delegation have repeatedly backed U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in round after round of voting.
In the first 11 rounds of voting, a candidate needed 218 votes to become speaker, but that number dropped to 217 votes in the 12th round on Friday because of some absences during that vote. Still, McCarthy, who had negotiated for additional GOP votes, only picked up 14 votes in the 12th round.
On Wednesday, Clyde and other members of the group of Republicans refusing to back McCarthy, which also include Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, pooled their support around U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. On Thursday, Gaetz voted three times, in five rounds, to elect former President Donald Trump as speaker while Boebert had moved her support to Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla, who Gaetz also supported in two rounds.
Clyde kept his support behind Donalds on Thursday, however, before moving to the McCarthy camp on Friday.
Congress can't conduct any other business, including swearing in its members and setting rules for the chamber, until a speaker is chosen, leaving the chamber unable to function.
This is the first time in a century that a vote on selecting a speaker has gone to multiple ballots.
In truth, for the first 11 rounds of voting, all three of Gwinnett's congressional representatives backed a different person in the speaker vote. As expected, Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat, is backing her party's nominee for the seat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.
Jeffries has 212 votes for speaker, and is leading the field as a result, but, as a Democrat, he is unlikely to become speaker unless six Republicans decide to break with their party and back him.
It's how the two Republican members of Congress who represent the northern half of Gwinnett vote that is key, however.
While Clyde was backing Donalds, new Rep. Rich McCormick, also Republican, is backing McCarthy.
Prior to the four rounds of voting on Wednesday, when he began supporting Donalds, Clyde backed Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., in the first round of voting on Tuesday, before moving his support to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — even though Jordan himself was backing McCarthy.
Clyde represents most of Gwinnett north of Lawrenceville, but McCormick's district includes Sugar Hill and part of Suwanee.
Both of their districts — Clyde represents the 9th District while McCormick represents the 6th District — were re-aligned to add parts of Gwinnett following redistricting in 2021.
The House is expected to go to a 14th round of voting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.