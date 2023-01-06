After three days of voting against other Republicans in the U.S. House speaker voting, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde flipped his support to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the 12th round of voting on Friday — but McCarthy still does not have enough votes to win the speakership.

Clyde, whose district includes northern Gwinnett, had been one of the 20 Republican members of Congress who have been backing GOP challengers to McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House.

