One of the 20 Republican members of Congress who have been backing GOP challengers to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House is also one of Gwinnett's three congressional representatives.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is the only member of Georgia's congressional delegation who is backing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in the speaker vote.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Congress had voted six times over a span of two days to elect a speaker, but none of the three candidates — including one Democrat — have received the 218 votes needed to become speaker. Republicans make up a narrow majority in the House, but McCarthy, who has been a house minority leaders for years, has been 17 votes shy of the total needed because 20 Republicans aligned with the Freedom Caucus have chosen to support other Republicans for the speaker's seat.
On Wednesday, the group of Republicans refusing to back McCarthy, which also include Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, pooled their support around Donalds.
Congress can't conduct any other business, including swearing in its members and setting rules for the chamber, until a speaker is chosen, leaving the chamber unable to function.
This is the first time in a century that a vote on selecting a speaker has gone to multiple ballots.
In truth, all three of Gwinnett's congressional representatives are backing a different person in the speaker vote. As expected, Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat, is backing her party's nominee for the seat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.
Jeffries has 212 votes for speaker, and is leading the field as a result, but, as a Democrat, he is unlikely to become speaker unless six Republicans decide to break with their party and back him.
It's how the two Republican members of Congress who represent he northern half of Gwinnett vote that is key, however.
While Clyde is backing Donalds, new Rep. Rich McCormick, also Republican, is backing McCarthy.
Prior to the four rounds of voting on Wednesday, when he began supporting Donalds, Clyde backed Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., in the first round of voting on Tuesday, before moving his support to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — even though Jordan himself was backing McCarthy.
Clyde represents most of Gwinnett north of Lawrenceville, but McCormick's district includes Sugar Hill and part of Suwanee.
Both of their districts — Clyde represents the 9th District while McCormick represents the 6th District — were re-aligned to add parts of Gwinnett following redistricting in 2021.
The House adjourned Wednesday, and is expected to come back into session at noon Thursday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
