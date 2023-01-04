One of the 20 Republican members of Congress who have been backing GOP challengers to U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House is also one of Gwinnett's three congressional representatives.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is the only member of Georgia's congressional delegation who is backing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in the speaker vote.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.