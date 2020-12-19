The 7th Congressional District will continue to have a say in U.S. transportation and infrastructure policy and planning.
Rep.-elect Carolyn Bourdeaux announced Friday that she has been assigned to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for the congressional term set to begin in January. Rep. Rob Woodall, whose tenure as the 7th Congressional District's representative ends at the end of this month, has sat on that same committee for years.
"Now is the time for an investment in our community," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "It's an honor to join the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as my first assignment in Congress, and I'm ready to hit the ground running to tackle the transportation needs of the Atlanta metro-area, address one of the worst commutes in the country, and invest in a green economy for the 21st century."
This is the first committee assignment that Bourdeaux has received as she prepares to join Congress at the beginning of 2021.
She will come into the role with some experience with transportation policy. Her office said she was a senior committee aide to Sen. Ron Wyden in the mid-1990's, when the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century was crafted.
Bourdeaux will not be the only incoming congresswoman from Georgia who will sit on the committee. Rep.-elect Nikema Williams, who will represent Georgia's 5th Congressional District, will also be a member of the committee.
