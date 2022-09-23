Gwinnett County police announced they have arrested the third, and final, person wanted in connection with the death of a former Norcross High School football standout, clothing line owner and coach who was killed during an attempted carjacking in July.
U.S. Marshals and deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested Lithonia resident Josiah Hughley, 20, in Atlanta on Thursday.
Hughley is the latest suspect arrested in the murder of Bradley Coleman, who was shot to death when suspects tried to steal his car at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners on July 10. David Jarrad Booker and Miles Collins were previously arrested in connection with the murder.
"At this (time), all three suspects are in custody and detectives do not believe there is anyone outstanding," Master Police Officer Hideshi Vale said.
Hughley faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Coleman's death.
Police previously said Coleman was putting air in the tires of his car at the QuikTrip located at 5255 Peachtree Parkway on July 10 when another vehicle that had three people in it parked next to him. One of the three suspects got out of the other vehicle and got in the driver's seat of Coleman's car.
Coleman got in his car from the passenger side and attempted to stop the carjacking from happening. Another suspect then got out of the vehicle they arrived in and approached Coleman's car. At that point, a third vehicle pulled up that was not tied to Coleman or the suspects and stopped behind Coleman's vehicle.
One of the suspects tried to back up Coleman's vehicle but ended up colliding with the third vehicle. In the midst of the melee, Coleman was shot by one of the suspects and the suspects then got back in the vehicle they arrived in and fled the scene.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
