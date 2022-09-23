Gwinnett County police announced they have arrested the third, and final, person wanted in connection with the death of a former Norcross High School football standout, clothing line owner and coach who was killed during an attempted carjacking in July.

U.S. Marshals and deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested Lithonia resident Josiah Hughley, 20, in Atlanta on Thursday.

