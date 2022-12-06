A convicted sex offender from Gwinnett County who has been on the run for nearly five years was arrested in Mexico over the weekend, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brad A. Hatter, 58, was first arrested in Gwinnett in December 2005 on charges related to an allegation that he tried to meet a 9-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity. He was convicted on an attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity charge in May 2007 and sentenced to 108 months in prison. He was released in September 2017 under the condition that he report to a federal probation officer and register as a sex offender.