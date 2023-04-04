U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge got a firsthand look at one of the ways in which federal community development dollars are being spent in Gwinnett County on Monday.
Fudge and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath visited the Good Samaritan Health Center and met with local elected officials to discuss how HUD works with local governments on efforts such as community development and the availability of affordable housing. The Good Samaritan Health Center is itself the recipient of HUD funds, having used $2.4 million in HUD development grant funding to buy and renovate its building.
“From Day One, President (Joe) Biden has worked with leaders in Congress like Rep. McBath to rebuild the American economy from the bottom up and create opportunities for all,” Fudge said. “President Biden and Democrats in Congress believe we need to finish the job and continue Investing in America, make our economy work for hardworking Americans, and strengthen communities that, for too long, have been left behind or left out.”
Fudge and other members of Biden’s administration are traveling across the nation as part of the president’s Invest in America tour to highlight investments made through the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.
“I am so grateful to my friend and colleague Secretary Fudge for coming down to see our district and understand firsthand the impact of HUD funding here at home,” McBath said.
“These are needed investments in the health and viability of our entire community — without proper access to health care and affordable housing, a person cannot thrive, and our community cannot properly grow. I’m pleased that today’s conversations were solutions-oriented and focused on what we can do in partnership with our local elected officials to foster progress, growth, and opportunity for all.”
