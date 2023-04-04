U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge got a firsthand look at one of the ways in which federal community development dollars are being spent in Gwinnett County on Monday.

Fudge and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath visited the Good Samaritan Health Center and met with local elected officials to discuss how HUD works with local governments on efforts such as community development and the availability of affordable housing. The Good Samaritan Health Center is itself the recipient of HUD funds, having used $2.4 million in HUD development grant funding to buy and renovate its building.

