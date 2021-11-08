Lilburn residents who were awake just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday may have felt a little shaking going on.
It wasn't their imagination, and it wasn't a train or a truck rumbling nearby.
There was an earthquake, measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale, with an epicenter one kilometer north of the city, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The survey, a federal agency that tracks earthquakes around the world, listed the earthquake as happening at 2:39 a.m., at a depth of 7.4 kilometers.
The USGS website lists the earthquake as happening at a latitude and longitude of 33.906 degrees north and 84.146 degrees west, respectively. In layman's terms, that is just off Indian Trail Lilburn Road, at roughly the corner of Burns Road and Hillcrest Road.
Earthquakes are rare, but not unheard of, in northern Georgia. The USGS has tracked more than 40 small earthquakes in Georgia since 2000, and that's not including earthquakes that have been recorded in South Carolina, northeast Alabama and southeast Tennessee, according to the USGS website.
This isn't even the first time in recent history that the USGS has recorded an earthquake in Lilburn. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported in February 2020.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
