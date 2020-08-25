Despite a global pandemic taking place this year, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak does not expect to have a lighter case load this year when it comes to prosecutions.
Pak told the Gwinnett Chamber on Monday that his office's caseload is on par with what it has been in past. Pak, who lives in Lilburn, is the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and has been handling fraud and face mask hoarding cases that have arisen out of the pandemic. His office also continues to handle scam cases, including tech support and romance scams.
"You would think that all crime had declined during the pandemic, but that's not necessarily true," Pak said. "During the pandemic, federal agents have continuously carried out their mission enforcing federal law and my AUSA's who work for me have done the same, and they continue to support law enforcement, both state and local, in enforcing all of the laws and keeping our community safe.
"Not withstanding the disruption of our operations for over five months, I'm happy to note that we're actually on track to prosecute the exact same number of people that we prosecuted in 2019."
The impact of COVID-19 on the federal justice system was a major part of Pak's speech to the chamber. While prosecutions are on par with 2019, the federal prosecutor said there has been some areas where the courts have experienced a slow down because of the pandemic.
Jury trials is one such area. They have been delayed until the pandemic-related slowdown has passed, Pak said.
But Pak's office has been able to continue focusing on crimes committed against Americans. He said scams originating out of Nigeria and India are two examples of crimes his office is still able to prosecute during the pandemic.
The prosecutor also said there have been cases of fraud involving stimulus funding made available because of the pandemic.
"Recently five small business owners were indicted in connection with (paycheck protection program) fraud, $4.41 million in loans taken out by these businesses when they had zero employees and they use it to finance a luxurious lifestyle," Pak said. It's a very common pattern. In fact, our task force here in Georgia has more than 100 active cases that we're looking at right now. We can't bring charges against everyone, but we are taking the ones that are most egregious ... to make an example out of it and to deter future conduct."
Pak said his office is continuing to pursue other cases, however, including public corruption and opioids.
"So you may be asking what's next," Pak said. "Well, the intelligence tells us our sheltering in place and closing of our borders have done one thing: they've made even drug trafficking from the southwest border with Mexico pretty hard.
"What also it tells us is there's a stockpile of drugs and illegal weapons going back and forth in the southwest border. I've talked with the acting DEA administrator who was recently down here and we've learned that's going to drive the price of heroin down, the price of drugs down. It makes sense. There's on oversupply. But that's something we have to fight. We're aware of that, so we continue to put resources into making sure those opioids don't hit the streets."
