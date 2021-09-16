A South Korean industrial construction and engineering company has opened its U.S. corporate headquarters in Sugar Hill, and created 30 jobs in the city as a result, Partnership Gwinnett and Georgia Department of Economic Development officials announced this week.
SUNGDO ENG USA's 11,735-square-foot office and warehouse facility is located at 4318 Brogdon Place Cove. The company, which does technical construction work, is a subsidiary of Seoul-based Sungdo Engineering and Construction.
“The main reason SUNGDO ENG USA chose Georgia is that the investments of high-tech businesses are taking place in Georgia. We currently have primary clients and projects for a high-tech facility in Georgia and expect to expand more soon,” SUNGDO ENG USA CEO Ju Ho Lee said. “In addition, compared with other regions, it was a natural choice to be located in the State of Georgia because of the top-rated business environment, infrastructure, and all of the conditions for business success.”
Sugar Hill, Gwinnett County and state officials are excited about the company's decision to put its U.S. headquarters in northern Gwinnett County. SUNGDO EG USA's founders bring expertise in a variety of areas, including biotechnology, engineering and developing semiconductors, as well as solar cells and display projects.
Partnership Gwinnett officials said the company provides a "total solution system" that includes the design, engineering, procurement, testing, commissioning, operation, maintenance and after-sales service steps for its customers. IT's parent company has offices across Asia, North America and Europe. The U.S. subsidiary will be hiring people to fill mechanical, electrical and process engineering jobs at the facility.
“Sungdo Engineering & Construction company’s capital investment in our community is tremendous,” said Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards. “The company will bring 30 jobs to Sugar Hill and I look forward to their future employees joining the dynamic live, work, play community Sugar Hill is known for.”
Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said, “Opening the U.S. headquarters for SUNGDO ENG USA in Gwinnett County is further evidence that our community is a powerhouse for innovation. We are honored they chose Gwinnett for their U.S. home.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said South Korea is a key strategic market for Georgia in terms of attracting overseas companies to the state.
“I am confident that SUNGDO ENG USA will prosper in Georgia," Wilson said. "Many thanks to our economic development partners in Gwinnett County for their continued efforts grow jobs and opportunities in the community."
Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Jassy Ji said SUNGDO ENG USA was a good fit in a county that already hosts offices for several foreign-based companies. Ji worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Georgia Power to attract SUNGDO ENG USA to Sugar Hill.
“It is an always wonderful to see Gwinnett County’s growing diversity in action,” said Ji. “Adding another Korean headquarters to our portfolio of strong businesses is exciting!”
Anyone who is interested in applying for jobs at the new headquarters and warehouse should visit www.sungdokorea.com/en. They can also send an email to dglee@sungdokoera.com to learn more about the jobs.
