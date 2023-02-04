From left, Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure, Superior Court Chief Judge George Hutchinson and FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Courtney Bryant discuss public safety issues during a crime-themed panel discussion that was part of the Gas South District Speaker Series on Thursday.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Officials from the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Gwinnett County Police Department and Gwinnett County Superior Court participate in the Gas South District Speaker Series' Conversation on Crime panel discussion on Thursday.

Photo: Bruce Johnson
When Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure saw the video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, it stirred feelings he had not felt in more than 30 years.
McClure said the video of Nichols being beaten and sustaining injuries that he later died from shocked and upset him.
When was the last time he felt that upset over a video from a police beating? It was the video of Los Angeles police beating Rodney King in 1991 — although McClure said the Nichols video was worse.
“I’ve worked in law enforcement for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything remotely close to what I saw in the video,” McClure said. “To me, it was traumatic. In 1991, I was a United States Marine stationed out in California (and) saw the Rodney King video. I think that was the first thing that brought tears to my eyes and this incident evoked similar emotions.
“I’m appalled, but I will tell you here in the Gwinnett County community that is no way indicative of how we carry ourselves.”
McClure’s comments on the Nichols video came at the end of the Gas South District Speakers Series’s Conversation on Crime event on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Gas South District Speakers Series Conversation on Crime panel discussion
McClure, Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Gwinnett County Superior Court Chief Judge George Hutchinson III, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Phil Wislar discussed issues facing law enforcement as well as efforts by police and deputies to make inroads with their communities and improve safety. FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Courtney Bryant moderated the panel discussion.
The panel discussed tools, such as an ATF database that Gwinnett police have used to help discover links between gun-wielding people they have arrested and crimes in other states, as well as outreach efforts to young people — such as the Sheriff’s Cup football game — to try prevent kids from being lured into joining gangs.
But, the event was held weeks after the death of Nichols, with news about Memphis police officers being fired and charged with crimes stemming from the incident coming out since then. Near the end of the panel discussion, Bryant asked the panelists about the Nichols case.
Register said the situation has angered the law enforcement community as much as it has upset citizens.
“I don’t know that anybody gets any angrier at the people that do that than the people who have to put the uniform on the next day and go back out and try to rebuild the trust that now has been eroded by what happened in Memphis,” Register said.
“That’s why, when you talk about police reform, it starts with hiring — hiring the right person, giving them the right training, (and having) the right agency accountability.”
Wislar said law enforcement has to do the same thing, to itself, that it asks community members to do to help keep places safe.
“We’re asking the youth, we’re asking the schools, we’re asking parents, we’re asking our community to hold criminals accountable for behavior,” Wislar said. “We have to hold ourselves accountable for our behavior.
“That all starts with effective leadership at the top and throughout the entire enterprise. It’s all about culture and there is somewhere in the chain of events of what occurred there (in Memphis) that’s a cultural problem.”
Even though the incident happened in Memphis, McClure offered an apology to the community for what happened to Nichols.
“It’s not characteristic of the law enforcement officers I know,” he said. “Again, I’ve never seen anything remotely close to it and I’m glad to see these officers being prosecuted for their actions.”
McClure also said the actions of the officers in Memphis have undermined efforts by law enforcement across the nation to get people to trust police officers and deputies. Those efforts have been crucial in light of several incidents over the years of people, such as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, dying during or after encounters with law enforcement.
“It’s disappointing because you try to make these inroads with our communities,” McClure said. “We’re in our churches, we’re in our schools, we’re giving book bags away.
“We’re really intentional about trying to build these community efforts and an incident like this immediately erases a lot of the trust that we have worked so hard to build.”
