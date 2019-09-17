Gwinnett County officials announced longtime Department of Water Resources assistant director Tyler Richards has been appointed to be the department's new leader.
The appointment of Richards to the director's position was announced Tuesday night. The appointment, which was made by County Administrator Glenn Stephens, makes Richards' position as the head of the department official since she had been serving as the acting director since her predecessor, Ron Seibenhener, retired earlier this year.
“Tyler brings a wealth of knowledge to the position,” Stephens said. “She is well-versed in all facets of the department and is a top-notch manager. We need someone with the understanding and experience to help us navigate the challenges of water and wastewater as the county continues to grow.
"Our Department of Water Resources is one of the premier agencies of its kind in the country, and Tyler is the right person to continue and expand upon the great work that has been done in the past and to continue that work well into the future.”
Richards has worked for Gwinnett County for more than 18 years, all of that time spent in various water-related functions.
She was hired by the county in 2001 to serve as the water reclamation division director, where she oversaw nine reclamation facilities. Six years later, she was named deputy director over operations and environmental services, which put her in charge of water reclamation, water treatment, stormwater and water collection and distribution.
Richard later became the deputy director of technical services in 2012 and was promoted to assistant director of the department in 2014.
During her career with Gwinnett County, she has served on several boards, including the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, and received the Charles H. Jones Award, which recognizes top service and contributions to the Water Environment Federation and the Georgia Water and Pollution Control Association.