Two women are facing murder charges in the death of a Buford women who they allegedly fought because a love triangle involving the victim and one of the suspects, according to Gwinnett County police.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said Buford resident Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Buffalo, N.Y. resident Janine Gonzalez, 17, have been charged with felony murder, aggravated battery and robbery in the death of Buford resident Ashley Bocanegra, 30. Bocanegra went to a local hospital on Thursday with severe injuries that she had sustained in a fight. She died a few hours later.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

