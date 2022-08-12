Two women are facing murder charges in the death of a Buford women who they allegedly fought because a love triangle involving the victim and one of the suspects, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said Buford resident Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Buffalo, N.Y. resident Janine Gonzalez, 17, have been charged with felony murder, aggravated battery and robbery in the death of Buford resident Ashley Bocanegra, 30. Bocanegra went to a local hospital on Thursday with severe injuries that she had sustained in a fight. She died a few hours later.
"The Homicide Unit was able to locate Gonzalez and Steven’s at their apartment and question them about the incident," Winderweddle said. "Detectives believe that both Gonzalez and Stevens were involved in a physical altercation with Bocanegra, which resulted in serious injury which caused her death. During the attack, they had also taken Bocanegra’s cellphone."
Stevens and Gonzalez are accused of allegedly luring Bocanegra to their apartment complex, which is located near the 2900 block of Buford Drive, at 1 p.m. on Thursday and attacking her. Police belief the fight was over a love triangle that Stevens and Bocanegra were involved in.
"Detectives learned that Gonzalez’s brother had been involved in a romantic relationship with both Stevens and Bocanegra, and that relationship was the motive behind the attack," Winderweedle said.
