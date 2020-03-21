State Route 316 was closed for four hours in Lawrenceville on Saturday after two tractor trailers — one of which was carrying Vidalia onions — collided, causing one of them to catch on fire near Buford Drive and Hi Hope Road, according to Lawrenceville police.
Officer Christopher Carey said police were called to the scene of the accident at 10:40 a.m. One of the trucks was carrying the onions while the other truck had been pulling a bulldozer on a flatbed.
"After the collision of the two semis, the one carrying the load of onions caught fire causing a total loss of the trailer and cab portion of the truck," Carey said. "Neither driver reported any injuries during the investigation."
The driver of the truck that had been carrying the onions was cited for following the other truck too closely.
Lawrenceville police posted an alert about the shutdown on its Facebook page Saturday morning, along with photos of the truck that had been carrying the onions after the fire was extinguished. Bags of onions were spilling out of the sides of the trailer.
The cab of the truck was severely burned.
Eastbound lanes were closed for four hours, but the Facebook post from the police department indicated the westbound lanes had been closed for awhile as well.
"(By mid-afternoon) DOT had moved the trailer from the roadway to the median to open traffic but were still cleaning up onions and debris from the accident," Carey said.
