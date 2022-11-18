Two teens accused of murdering a third teen in Gwinnett County earlier this week are being held by law enforcement in the Florida panhandle until they can be returned to Georgia to face the charges against them.

Gwinnett County police said a 16-year-old female from Lawrenceville and a 16-year-old male from Lilburn were arrested by Walton County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office near Destin and Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. Police have not released the names of the suspects because they are juveniles.