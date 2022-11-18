Two teens accused of murdering a third teen in Gwinnett County earlier this week are being held by law enforcement in the Florida panhandle until they can be returned to Georgia to face the charges against them.
Gwinnett County police said a 16-year-old female from Lawrenceville and a 16-year-old male from Lilburn were arrested by Walton County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office near Destin and Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. Police have not released the names of the suspects because they are juveniles.
Law enforcement officials in Florida said the suspects were found in a stolen vehicle in the Point Washington State Forest on Thursday night. It is not clear where the vehicle was stolen from.
"Murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were tracked and located at County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach by Walton County Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's office said in an announcement on Facebook. "The stolen Dodge Ram was located at 7:40 p.m. by patrol deputies from Districts 3 & 4. One male and one female are in custody."
The pair are accused of a shooting at La Mexicana Supermarket on Beaver Ruin Road on Wednesday that resulted in the death of Peachtree Corners teen Ryan Rodriguez Romero, 16. The shooting also left Norcross teen Elizabeth Bravo, 17, in stable condition in a hospital where she was recovering from a gunshot wound.
When police arrived at the shooting scene about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, where officers found Bravo suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Jennifer Richter. She was transported to a hospital and was listed as being in stable condition.
"As officers continued to investigate they learned that another male had been shot as well but despite his injuries had driven himself away from the scene," Richter said.
After searching the area, officers found Romero's car.
Although the shooting happened at La Mexicana Supermarket, police said Romero was able to drive away from that scene before he succumbed to his injuries. His car was found on Vernon Street in Lilburn.
"The victim was inside the car deceased," Richter said.
The suspects have been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder. Richter said officials in Florida will hold the pair until they are extradited back to Gwinnett County.
Richter said detectives used witness statements, surveillance and other information obtained over the course of their investigation to identify two suspects and track them to Florida.
