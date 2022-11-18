Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.42.30 AM.png
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County police say that two teens have been arrested and charged with felony murder after a 16-year-old from Peachtree Corners was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Police said the two — a 16-year-old female from Lawrenceville and a 16-year-old male from Lilburn — were arrested in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.