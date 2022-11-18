Gwinnett County police say that two teens have been arrested and charged with felony murder after a 16-year-old from Peachtree Corners was shot and killed on Wednesday.
Police said the two — a 16-year-old female from Lawrenceville and a 16-year-old male from Lilburn — were arrested in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
The two, who are not named because they are juveniles, have been charged with Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, and Malice Murder. They will be held in Floriday until they can be extradited back to Gwinnett County.
Sgt. Jennifer Richter said that by using witness statements, surveillance and other information obtained over the course of the investigation detectives were able to develop two suspects, and later tracked them to Florida.
Ryan Rodriguez Romero, 16, from Peachtree Corners was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday night after a shooting in the Lilburn area.
The shooting happened at La Mexicana Supermarket, located on Beaver Ruin Rd. in Lilburn, but police said Romero drove away from that scene before his car was found on Vernon St. in Lilburn.
"The victim was inside the car deceased," Richter said.
Police arrived at the shooting scene about 7:30 Wednesday night, where Richter said officers found 17-year-old Norcross resident Elizabeth Bravo suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Richter said.
"As officers continued to investigate they learned that another male had been shot as well but despite his injuries had driven himself away from the scene," Richter said.
After searching the area, officers found Romero's car and the teen dead inside.
