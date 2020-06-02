Two suspects in the murder case of former deputy Felix Cosme are now in custody.
The suspects are Tavares Norah, 25, and Prince Robertson, 27. On Monday, they were identified as the same suspects of an armed robbery at the Auto Zone at 645 Dacula Road in Dacula.
Cpl. Michele Pihera, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department, said Norah turned himself into the Gwinnett County jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with two counts armed robbery, two counts aggravated assault, two counts kidnapping and one count possession of a firearm during a felony.
Robertson remained at large until shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said, when someone called the 911 Center with a possible sighting of the suspect in the area of Old Peachtree Road and Old Fountain Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Pihera said officers quickly descended upon the area and arrested him without incident.
"The investigation and arrests of both suspects is a combined effort of the Gwinnett County Police Department, FBI and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office," Pihera said. "We hope that these arrests can bring some comfort to the Cosme family."
Officers assigned to the East Precinct responded to an armed robbery call at the Auto Zone around 9 p.m. Monday.
The employees told the responding officers that a black male suspect entered the store and demanded the store’s cash while pointing a gun at them. The suspect fled the store in a black vehicle.
Officers eventually tracked down the suspects’ vehicle, where it crashed on La Maison Drive, approximately three miles from the Auto Zone. Officers saturated the area looking for the suspects, and Reverse 911s were issued to neighboring homes.
Detectives and officers determined that the two suspects who fled the vehicle were the same suspects from the armed robbery and murder of Cosme at an O’Reilly’s store in Buford last year.
After an exhaustive search that spanned several hours, neither of the suspects were found until the next day. Both Norah and Robertson had other outstanding warrants.
The FBI offered a reward of $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in this crime. The reward money is separate from the reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.
(1) comment
Wishing for the police to kill someone else, now of all times? What is the cost to society each time the police kill someone? I don't know what the number is, but I do know it's a lot higher than it used to be.
