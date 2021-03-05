Barrow County Sheriff's Office officials said it has identified four Athens-area residents as suspects in an attempted robbery in Winder that resulted in the deaths of two of the suspects.
Maj. Ryan Sears said Julio Rivera, 20, Alphonzo Gonzalez, 19, Jose Barrera, 19, and Erika Contreras, 19, attempted to rob an unidentified victim who was in a vehicle on Beech Creek Circle on Tuesday. The victim was armed, however, and Barrera and Contreras were shot and killed during the attempted robbery.
Rivera and Gonzalez have been arrested on criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault with the intent to rob charges.
"As the investigation continues, it is possible other charges will be taken," Sears said.
The Sheriff's Office had previously said the shooting took place at about 1:26 a.m. on Tuesday, and that deputies had been called to the area on a report that suspicious individuals who were wearing masks were standing near a residence.
Deputies found a Contreras dead in a vehicle and later discovered Barrera dead up the road from the initial scene.
