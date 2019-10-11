Gwinnett County police have charged two suspects in the murder of a 49-year-old Sugar Hill man and are searching for another.
Subriccia Moss, 33 of Lithonia, and Daquaon Rashad Clarke, 32 of Lithonia, have both been charged with the murder of Sukkee Hong.
Police are on a manhunt for a third suspect, Ian Jabar Longshore, 34 of Decatur. He has two active warrants for felony murder and armed robbery.
Hong, a DeKalb County businessman, was found unconscious with head trauma by a family member on Oct. 4 in the garage of his home at 5811 Kendrix Ridge Drive in Sugar Hill. Police said he died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.
Moss was arrested on Wednesday and also charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. She is currently at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond. Clarke was also charged with armed robbery. He is currently at Grady Hospital in Atlanta recovering from injuries in an unrelated incident. Police said he will be placed under arrest upon his discharge.
Investigators believe the crime was motivated by a robbery. Police said Hong runs a check cashing business in Lithonia, and the suspects had placed Hong under surveillance prior to the crime.
Police asked any citizen who knows the whereabouts of Longshore to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.