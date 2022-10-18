police Lights
File photo

A domestic dispute in Winder resulted in the deaths of two people, including an 11-year-old child, and left a third person recovering from a gunshot wound, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Ryan Sears said deputies were called from a home at 181 Celestial Run at about 7:41 p.m. Monday on a report of a domestic disturbance and gunshots fired. The person who called law enforcement said they had been on the phone with Rachel Hollifield, 34, and heard gunshots before the phone line went quiet.

