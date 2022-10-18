A domestic dispute in Winder resulted in the deaths of two people, including an 11-year-old child, and left a third person recovering from a gunshot wound, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Maj. Ryan Sears said deputies were called from a home at 181 Celestial Run at about 7:41 p.m. Monday on a report of a domestic disturbance and gunshots fired. The person who called law enforcement said they had been on the phone with Rachel Hollifield, 34, and heard gunshots before the phone line went quiet.
Deputies found Hollifield when they arrived and she told them about an argument she had gotten into with Leonard Ahearn, 59. Hollifield said Ahearn shot her and then shot himself.
“Hollifield also stated there was an 11-year-old female inside the residence as well,” Sears said. “Hollifield had a gunshot wound to her hands.”
The 11-year-old was identified as Angelique Ahearn. Sears said deputies found Leonard Ahearn and Angelique Ahearn as they cleared the house and found the 11-year-old had been shot as well. Angelique had already died, but Leonard was still alive.
Leonard Ahearn and Hollifield were taken to Athens Regional Hospital, where Ahearn died from his injuries. Hollifield is still recovering and receiving treatment at the hospital.
“The investigation revealed Leonard and Hollifield were in an argument when he retrieved a pistol and shot Angelique, located Hollifield and shot her, and then shot himself,” Sears said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented