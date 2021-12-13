Gwinnett County police said law enforcement officials in Gwinnett and Rockdale counties have arrests suspects who were wanted in connection with the death of a man who died last month after a shooting at a gas station in the Snellville area.
Snellville resident Thi Sheik Barrow, 21, and Lawrenceville resident Dreeonnie Hart, 21, have been taken into custody in the death of Lithonia resident Taijuan Hall, 21. Hall died on Nov. 18 after he was shot in the parking lot of a Citgo Gas Station located at 2671 Centerville Highway.
Gwinnett police previously said they responded to a "person shot" call at the gas station shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and found Hall dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot plaza.
Barrow was arrested by Conyers police and was transferred to the Gwinnett County Detention Center in Lawrenceville on Monday. He faces felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett County deputies arrested Hart on Dec. 1. He faces conspiracy to commit a robbery and party to a crime charges, and is currently being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.