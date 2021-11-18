Gwinnett County Public Schools police arrested two women in separate events at the county school board meeting Thursday night as the district operated a new security area for the first time at a board meeting.
Snellville resident Karen Pirkle and Suwanee resident Brenda Stewart were arrested at a security screening area outside the board meeting chambers, according to district spokeswoman Sloan Roach.
Roach said Pirkle was arrested on a criminal trespass charge. Roach said Pirkle was the woman who got into a stand off with Board Chairman Everton Blair over her refusal to wear a face mask at the October school board meeting.
That standoff ultimately resulted in the meeting ending early. The district's spokeswoman said it also resulted in a "no trespassing" warning against Pirkle.
"After misbehavior at the last meeting, a criminal trespass warning was issued, and that's a letter that basically explains you're not allowed to come on GCPS property," Roach said. "That was communicated with her and then she showed up tonight still attempting to come to the meeting, so she violated that order."
Meanwhile, Roach said Stewart was arrested and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after she got into a scuffle with a police officer at the metal detector that all attendees were required to go through before they could enter the meeting chambers.
Thursday was the first time the district had used metal detectors at a school board meeting. Everyone who planned to attend the meeting had to go through the security checkpoint, which included officers looking in attendees bags.
"It's my understanding that she came through the metal detector and didn't stop ... she rushed through and didn't stop," Roach said. "She was stopped (by police) and directed back through.
"During a search of her bag, scissors were found. She was told she could not bring those into the meeting and grabbed for the scissors and struggled with the officer and the officer actually was scratched during the struggle."
The charges against Stewart and Pirkle are misdemeanor offenses and bond was set at $1,300 for each woman.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
