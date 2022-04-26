Piedmont Eastside Medical Center recently announced the arrival of two vascular surgeons — Raquel C. Jones and Marshall Lutske — who will provide care as a part of the Piedmont Heart Institute.
Jones is board certified in vascular surgery from the American Board of Surgery and is a Registered Physician in vascular interpretation. She enjoys the full scope of vascular services with a particular interest in vein work, Piedmont Eastside officials said.
“It is a privilege to extend the compassionate and exceptional care that is known to Piedmont, to the people of Gwinnett County," Jones said. "One of the things that I love most about vascular surgery, is the ability to build long-term relationships with the patients that I treat.
"I very much look forward to the opportunity to forge strong bonds with patients, fellow healthcare providers, and the community.”
Lutske is board certified in vascular surgery from the American Board of Surgery and is a Registered Physician for vascular interpretation. He has a special interest in aortic aneurysm and dissection repair, complex endovascular interventions, peripheral aneurysms and embolization, dialysis access, carotid disease and bypass surgery, but cares for patients covering all aspects of vascular surgery.
"I fell in love with vascular surgery because it seamlessly fuses the precision of cutting-edge technology with the time-proven art of surgery, and it also allows for individualized patient care," Lutske said. "My goal is to treat each individual's entire cardiovascular system, with an emphasis on surgically correctable aspects of vascular disease.
"I am excited to bring these first class, 21st century vascular surgical care services to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and continue to improve our patients' quality of life in Gwinnett County and across greater Atlanta."
With the onboarding of these two physicians, Eastside’s Chief Executive Officer, Trent Lind says this is just one example of how care close to home means that much more, now, to Gwinnett County.
“As we consistently strive to enhance our service offerings to the community, Piedmont Eastside is proud to welcome two new highly trained and accomplished vascular surgeons to our team. Dr. Jones and Dr. Lutske will elevate our system of care at Piedmont Eastside by offering a wide range of services to treat the most complex of vascular conditions," Eastside Chief Executive Officer Trent Lind said. "This new addition of two top notch surgeons is another example of how Piedmont Eastside is making a positive difference in every life we touch.”
Appointments with both Jones and Lutske are now available.
