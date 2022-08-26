One suspect in the murder of a teenager who was killed in Suwanee in July was arrested in Boston on Thursday and another suspect turned himself over to Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies on Friday, according to Suwanee police.
Abel Castellanos, 16, was murdered on July 19 after he was shot in the chest at the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex, which is located off McGinnis Ferry Road. Three suspects were identified in connection with the murder at the time.
One suspect, Lawrenceville resident Jermaine Dondi Rimson, 17, was arrested by Boston police in Massachusetts on Thursday. Another suspect, Lawrenceville resident Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, turned himself over to authorities on Friday afternoon.
"I can confirm that Jermaine Dondi Rimson was taken into custody yesterday after a brief foot pursuit by Boston Fugitive Task Force Officers," Suwanee Police Capt. Robert Thompson said. "He is currently in Boston, awaiting extradition back to Gwinnett County.
"Today (Aug. 26), at approximately (2:47 p.m.), Joshua Ryan Poteat turned himself into the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Officer. All three suspects are now in custody."
Rimson and Poteat each face felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Police previously arrested the third suspect, Lawrenceville resident Miguel Gabriel Flores, 16. Flores is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center on felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.