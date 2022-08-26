One suspect in the murder of a teenager who was killed in Suwanee in July was arrested in Boston on Thursday and another suspect turned himself over to Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputies on Friday, according to Suwanee police.

Abel Castellanos, 16, was murdered on July 19 after he was shot in the chest at the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex, which is located off McGinnis Ferry Road. Three suspects were identified in connection with the murder at the time.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

