The bulk of the country’s National Merit Scholars were announced late in the 2018-19 school year, but a late-summer announcement added two more graduates to the list of college.
Madison J. Greer, a Class of 2019 graduate of the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, received a National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship. Her intended career field is in public policy.
Julian G. Heske, a Peachtree Ridge High School graduate, also received a National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship. Her probable career field is law.
Ten other GCPS graduates were announced as scholarship recipients in the spring.
The 7,600 winners are selected from a pool that begins with approximately 1.6 million juniors who entered with their 2017 Preliminary SAT scores.
That is whittled down to 16,000 senior semifinalists chosen last fall. Approximately 15.000 finalists were chosen based on a detailed scholarship application, which included an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have a distinguished academic record, a recommendation by a high school official and qualified SAT scores.
Sponsor colleges selected their recipients from finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.