Sugar Hill leaders approved a pair of mixed-use developments earlier this month that will add new residential areas, as well as new commercial spaces, near the city’s downtown area.
Public hearings on both projects were held on Oct. 11 and the requests were approved.
One of the developments was proposed by NGI Acquisitions LLC and would be located at Nelson Brogdon Boulevard and Stanley Street. The request was to rezone 29.2 acres from an assortment of zonings, including both residential and light industrial to mixed-use residential, office and commercial zonings.
It was proposed to include: 269 multi-family residences; 20 townhomes; a 6,250-square-foot, one-story office building; and four commercial buildings with a combined 31,000-square-feet of commercial space.
The commercial space would include two restaurants with driv-thru service windows, according to a proposal submitted to the city.
The proposal also included a dog daycare business, a medical office and spa-related businesses — such as beauty parlors, nail salon and a massage business — on the property.
“Accordingly, the proposed development is compatible with surrounding zoning classifications and land uses and is consistent with the policies of the (Comprehensive) Plan and the Downtown Master Plan,” attorney Shane Lanham wrote in the application. “The proposed development would also provide an appropriate transition of land use intensity from the more intense commercial and office along State Route 20 towards less intense single-family attached and detached residential uses to the north along Hillcrest Street.”
The other development, called “Sugar Bowl,” is proposed by Prestwick Development on 16.282 acres at 1450 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. It includes 154 multi-family residential units, 42 two-family attached homes (including 21 single bedroom homes and 21 three-bedroom rowhouses), 104 town homes and 2,000 square-feet of commercial space.
“The proposed development is envisioned as an urban project that provides a mixture of residential and commercial uses that will accommodate a variety of residents and users and is walking distance to the existing amenities in downtown Sugar Hill,” the developer wrote in its letter of intent to the city.
The letter sent to city officials outines that Sugar Bowl would have two mid-rise multi-family buildings on the eastern side of the property, overlooking Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The property would also have a lawn bowling court that would serve as a central gathering space for the development. There would also be a dog park, club house, pool, playgrounds and a portion of the Sugar Hill Greenway that the city has been working to develop.
It would be a significant change for the property which currently houses a vehicle salvage yard and is zoned for manufacturing, single family residential and agricultural uses.
