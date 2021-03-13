Two men were shot inside a vehicle in the Loganville area Saturday morning, and one died from his wounds Gwinnett County police said.
Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Foxberry Run in unincorporated Loganville just before 6 a.m.
"There was one male found deceased at the scene," a police spokesman said. "Another male was transported to the local hospital."
According to police, one man was found dead in the vehicle “with at least one gunshot wound.” Another man, suffering injuries from the shooting, was found near the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, but police said his injuries are unknown at this time.
Police are not identifying the victim at this time, and said they do not have a motive, or suspects, for the shooting.
Police are asking anyone who has information to share in this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-019531
