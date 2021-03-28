Two men are dead Sunday after Gwinnett police said they responded to a "domestic type call."
Police said they were called to a home at 664 Oxford Hall Dr. in unincorporated Lawrenceville just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"Upon their arrival (officers) entered the home to ensure the safety of the occupants and located two deceased adult males," Detective Michael Truesdell said. "Detectives are still in the preliminary stages of this investigation."
Truesdell said the Crime Scene Unit is on scene and that the name of the victims will be released after notification of their next-of-kin.
The motive for this crime is still being investigated, Truesdell said.
If anyone has information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-023935
