Gwinnett County officials announced they have teamed up with the county's library system to add two new pick-up sites for the summer meals for kids program.
The program is intended to give children who typically rely on their school during the school year to get lunch and breakfast a way to continue getting meals during the summer. The county already had 18 locations lined up, but is now adding the Lawrenceville and Snellville library branches to that list, starting Wednesday.
That means Gwinnett will now have 20 meal pick-up sites.
“We appreciate the library system partnering with us to help children in need during this difficult time,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. “The library system’s participation allows us to reach more families and hopefully ease their burden a little bit.”
The meals available to kids ages 18 and under include free grab-andgo breakfasts and lunches, and parents can pick up the meals for their children. County officials said the meals are designed to meet U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines and includes foods such as sandwiches and wraps.
Officials chose the 20 pick-up locations based on school clusters where at least 50% of the student population qualifies for free-and-reduced lunches.
“Libraries are more than just places for books now,” said Charles Pace, executive director for the Gwinnett County Public Library. “With educational programs, job training seminars, lectures and now summer feeding programs that we offer, Gwinnett County Public Library strives to be an essential partner with the people we serve.”
Parents do not need to register for the program and officials said meals can be picked up, while supplies last, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The full list of pick up locations includes:
• Pinckneyville Park, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
• Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
• Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville
• Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive, Lawrenceville
• Freeman’s Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville
• Lawrenceville Female Seminary, 455 South Perry Street, Lawrenceville
• Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
• Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville
• Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn
• Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn
• Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road, Loganville
• Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross
• Cemetery Field, 211 Cemetery Street, Norcross
• Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road, Norcross
• Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
• Snellville Branch Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
• Lenora Park, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
• OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville
• DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road, Stone Mountain
• Yellow River Park, 3232 Juhan Road, Stone Mountain
