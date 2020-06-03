Two Walmarts in Lawrenceville closed early today because of threats of violence, Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington has confirmed.
Just before 3 p.m., Warbington told the Daily Post that the two stores, one on Collins Hill Road near State Route 316, and another at Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road closed "a couple of hours ago."
There had been speculation that at least one of the stores closed because of rumors that protests were going to take place there. Warbington said that was not the case.
"No protest, just several posts asking folks to come out and loot," Warbington said. "They closed both Walmarts in Lawrenceville. It was Walmart's decision to close out of abundance of caution. The city did not ask them to close, to be clear."
It's not clear which store the online posts allegedly encouraged looting. The Lawrenceville area had been the site of several protests in recent days in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, prompting a 9 p.m. curfew to be implemented on Monday only. There had been no reports of looting or damage to businesses in any of those protests, although there had been arrests at Sugarloaf Mills on Saturday and downtown Lawrenceville on Sunday.
(1) comment
This is a real shame because of terrorist's, looting and vandalizing. How does this honor Mr George Floyd?
