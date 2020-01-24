All lanes have re-opened on Interstate 85 southbound after a crash involving two commercial trucks and two other vehicles left two people dead.
Police reported the crash near Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee at 1:53 a.m. on Friday morning.
Police announced at 3:29 a.m. that all lanes had been shut down on I-85 southbound and that two people involved in the accident were dead. Police encouraged commuters to exit north of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and south of Old Peachtree Road to avoid the closure.
All lanes were still shut down at 6:30 a.m., but police re-opened the busy interstate at 6:42 a.m.
