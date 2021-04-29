Two Johns Creek high schools are ranked in the top 10 in the state and a third is rated in the top 20 according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best High School rankings.
The rankings were released this week, with Northview High coming in at No. 8 followed by Chattahoochee at No. 9. Johns Creek High School was ranked No. 19.
The latest edition ranks more than 17,800 public high schools throughout the country, measuring how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds.
“Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the methodology used for the rankings takes a holistic approach to evaluating schools, focusing on six factors:
♦ College readiness ( which measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams)
♦ Reading and math proficiency
♦ Reading and math performance
♦ Underserved student performance
♦ College curriculum breadth
♦ Graduation rates
Northview ranked No. 280 nationally, according to the report. With an enrollment of 1,778, Northview received an overall score of 98.43. The report said 71 percent of Northview students took at least one AP exam and 63 percent passed at least one AP exam. The school had a mathematics proficiency score of 85 percent, a reading proficiency score of 85 percent and a graduation rate of 97 percent.
Chattahoochee ranked No. 327 nationally. With an enrollment of 1,960, Chattahoochee received an overall score of 98.17. The report said 72 percent of Chattahoochee students took at least one AP exam and 67 percent passed at least one AP exam. The school had a mathematics proficiency score of 79 percent, a reading proficiency score of 83 percent and a graduation rate of 98 percent.
Johns Creek High ranked No. 594 nationally. With an enrollment of 2,127, Johns Creek High received an overall score of 96.67. The report said 70 percent of Johns Creek High students took at least one AP exam and 62 percent passed at least one AP exam. The school had a mathematics proficiency score of 71 percent, a reading proficiency score of 81 percent and a graduation rate of 96 percent.
Centennial High was ranked No. 47 in the state.
For the ninth year in a row, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is ranked No. 1 in the state. The Lawrenceville school also ranked No. 9 nationally by the publication and No. 13 among STEM schools in the country.
Rounding out the top five schools in Georgia in the U.S. News & World Report rankings are Columbus High in Columbus at No. 2, Davidson Magnet School in Augusta at No. 3, Walton High School in Cobb County at No. 4 and Savannah Arts Academy at No. 5.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was rated as the top high school in the nation after also taking the top spot last year.
