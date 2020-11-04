There were not many Republicans left in Gwinnett County's legislative delegation, but two of the most prominent ones remaining in the group have conceded defeat to Democratic opponents.
State Rep. Brett Harrell, who chaired the House Ways and Means Committee, and state Sen. P.K. Martin, who led the Senate Education Committee, announced their concessions Wednesday morning.
Democrat Rebecca Mitchell defeated Harrell in the House District 106 race by receiving 17,315 votes, or 58.56% of the votes cast in the race.
"Congrats @Rebecca4Georgia who now has the incredible honor of representing our community in the state House," Harrell said as he conceded to Mitchell. "Thanks to all for allowing me that honor these past ten years."
Democrat Nikki Merritt defeated Martin in the Senate District 9 race by earning 52,971 votes, or 51.79% of the votes cast in the race.
"Serving Georgia’s 9th district in the State Senate has been the greatest honor," Martin said in a concession announcement on Facebook. "There is a time to win and a time to lose. How we handle these situations in life determine our character. I would like to congratulate Nikki Merritt on her victory and wish her all the best in her time in the Georgia Senate. It is a special institution and place."
It appears there will now be only five Republicans left in Gwinnett's 25-member legislative delegation.
Clint Dixon appeared to win Sen. Renee Unterman's Senate District 45 seat, meaning he will be the only Republican in Gwinnett's seven-seat Senate delegation. Meanwhile, GOP state Reps. Bonnie Rich, David Clark, Timothy Barr and Chuck Efstration appeared to hold onto their seats.
Democrat Michelle Au appeared to defeat Republican Matt Reeves for the Senate District 48 seat that became open when Sen. Zahra Karinshak chose to run unsuccessfully for Congress instead of seek re-election. Au received 45,016 votes, or 55.54% of the votes cast in the race.
