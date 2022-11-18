Two Gwinnett County school board members raised questions about Gwinnett County Public Schools' data on discipline incidents in schools, with one of them publicly rescinding her support for the district's new discipline policy on Thursday night.
Board members Mary Kay Murphy, who announced she no longer supports the discipline policy, and Steve Knudsen raised different concerns about data that has been presented to the school board about discipline.
Knudsen railed against GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts while referring to numbers the board received earlier in the day about violent incidents, and comparing that to data the board received last month about tribunals being down.
The violent incident data presented on Thursday showed that, between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, incidents involving handguns, fighting, pellet guns, razors or blades and other physical altercations between students were up from the same time period during the 2021-2022 school year.
"In our major incidents categories, every single one of those numbers is up this year," Knudsen said on Thursday night. "And, yet, last month you told us that tribunals were down 88%. I'm sorry, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that when incidents are up, the review of those incidents should not decrease that dramatically."
School safety has emerged as the biggest issues facing not only GCPS, but the Gwinnett County community as a whole, this year.
There have also been multiple high profile incidents, such as a Norcross High School student being shot and killed near the school campus during school hours, a student firing a gun at Shiloh High School shortly after classes ended for the day and a Grayson High School student cutting a classmate with a box cutter during a fight in a school bathroom.
Watts responded to Knudsen's criticisms about the increase in major incidents versus the decrease in tribunals by asserting the district will not allow violent behavior, or other major infractions, to occur.
"I want to be very clear that in Gwinnett County Public Schools and in our facilities, there is no tolerance for violence, weapons or drugs," the superintendent. "Students who commit severe infractions that disrupt the local school environment — that's the learning that happens on our campuses — or threaten the safety and security of our school community, will go through the tribunal process."
Data shows more serious discipline violations are happening
Data presented to the board earlier on Thursday shows there has been an uptick in violent incidents on GCPS campuses this year, however.
Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 of this year, there have been five incidents involving handguns in Gwinnett schools. During that same time in 2021, there were only two handgun incidents in Gwinnett schools.
The number of incidents involving blades or razors has also increased, going from seven incidents in the first three months of the 2021-2022 school year to 11 incidents in the first three months of the current school year.
The number of level five fighting incidents — fights that occur in common areas and include several students — in Gwinnett schools from August to October in 2021: 473, involving 724 students.
The number of level five fighting incidents in the district between August and October of this year: 638, involving 947 students.
But, GCPS Executive Director of Academic Support Eric Thigpen said some fights are not considered to be as severe of a violation as other fights. It depends on the circumstances that unfold, he said.
"If it was a fight with maybe two people in isolation, chances are that wouldn't rise to the level of us looking at it like a level five violation," Thigpen said.
"However, conversely, if there was a fight with two students and next thing you know — and this happens in our schools — other students get involved in it in the commons area, in a very common space, and that disrupted our lunch environment, students can't get through to get their lunch. You may have students that are standing on tables or even, with their cell phones, videoing it and now we have a true school disruption as a result of that fight, and students get hurt and injured. That very well may be a level five and it may be consideration for a tribunal."
That explanation prompted Knudsen to inquire about what happens to students involved in what the district considers to be a lesser fighting offense.
"Can I have multiple level three fights and just keep hanging out at school," Knudsen asked.
Thigpen said district uses "progressive discipline" where punishments get more severe in line with the severity of the repeat infractions or the number of times the incidents occur.
"If a student in engaged in violent behavior that continues to escalate, our response to that would escalate as well," Thigpen said.
Thigpen said the district is also planning to create a discipline task force that will include principals, assistant principals, counselors, teachers, staff, parents, students and community leaders. That task force will provide feedback on what is happening in schools and how the district can improve its response.
Questions about what is being reported
Murphy said she is concerned that not all discipline incidents, particularly nonviolent offenses, are being reported in the district's discipline numbers.
"I've had great concern about the validity and reliability of data that have come our way to determine whether or not the discipline code is reaching its objective," Murphy said on Thursday night. "We had a very lengthy discussion today about whether or not student tardies and student absent without leave, AWOL, are included in this year's reporting of discipline or not."
When she asked Thigpen about that issue earlier in the day, he said the district is still looking at how it responds to absence without leave issues. AWOL situations are considered low level violations under GCPS' new discipline policy, which means teachers are designated with handling the discipline for those infractions.
Thigpen said data has shown that absence without leave violations, like other more serious violations, are up this year.
"We have course corrected with that," he said. "Dr. Watts did get a chance to meet with our principals and got feedback from them. There has been some course correction in terms of how we are responding with AWOLs in regards to utilizing some consequential responses to that as well."
GCPS Chief of Schools Al Taylor added that absence without leave is one of the issues the district's discipline task force will look into.
Watts did acknowledge, however, that there are some issues with data that was used as a basis for decisions made concerning discipline and school safety.
"I know this can only be possible when our students are safe, this can only be possible when we remain focused on our students making data-informed decisions, which we discussed today," Watts said. "We know that we have some decisions that we did make based on data that now doesn't quite make sense."
