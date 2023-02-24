Gwinnett County Public Schools appointed two elementary school principals and a new district-wide instructional technology and innovation chief on Thursday night.
The board voted to appoint Ashley Coughlin as the new principal at Berkley Lake Elementary School and Stacey Pickett as the new principal at White Oak Elementary School. Board members also voted to appoint Lisa Watkins as the new executive director of instructional technology and innovation.
Coughlin has worked for GCPS since 2007, when she joined the district as a teacher at Suwanee Elementary School. She moved from Suwanee Elementary to Roberts Elementary School in 2010, where she also served as a teacher. She then became the local school technology coordinator at Harris Elementary School in 2012 and then became an assistant principal a that school in 2014.
Coughlin earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Georgia State University, her master's degree in instructional technology in education from Walden University and her specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
She replaces Lesley Pendleton, who left Berkeley Lake Elementary to become the director of talent management.
Pickett has worked in education since 1998, when she became a teacher in DeKalb County Schools. She joined GCPS in 1999 as a Title I teacher at Stripling Elementary School and then moved to Cooper Elementary School as a teacher in 2003. She became the assistant principal at Gwin Oaks Elementary School in 2004 and has been an assistant principal at White Oak Elementary School since 2009.
Picket earned her bachelor's degree in education from Stetson University, her master's degree in education from Brenau University and a specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
She will replace retiring principal Jean Loethen.
Watkins has worked in education for more than 30 years, with much of that time spent in GCPS. She joined the district in 1991 as a language arts teacher at the Gwinnett Online Campus and stayed in that position until 1999, when she became an instructional lead teacher at the online campus.
She was the owner of Virtual Learning Solutions and an instructional lead teacher and trainer for the Georgia Department of Education's GA eLearning Program from 2004 until 2005, and then served as the founding administrator and program manager for the state's GA Virtual School from 2005 until 2008. She then served as the director and dean of faculty at KC Distance Learning from 2008 until 2010.
Watkins rejoined GCPS in 2010 as a language arts teacher at Archer High School and then became Archer's local school technology coordinator in 2012. She left the district again, for one year, in 2013 to become the director of school programs and services for K12 Inc.
She came back to GCPS for a third time in 2014 as an instructional technology lead program facilitator for the district and became GCPS' director of school technology in 2017.
Watkins earned her bachelor's degree in English from Emory University, her master's degree in deaf education from Georgia State University and a specialist degree in educational leadership in NOVA Southeastern University.
Watkins replaces Trisha Kennedy, who has retired.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
