Jackson Electric Membership Corporation has selected two high school students from Gwinnett County as delegates for the 2022 Washington Youth Tour.
David Boers, a junior at Gwinnett Online Campus High School, and Jillian Vacha, a sophomore at North Gwinnett High School, were chosen for the all-expense-paid leadership development experience sponsored by Georgia’s electric cooperatives and organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The tour is scheduled for June 16-23.
“Our delegates represent the values of Jackson EMC with their commitment to community service, high standards of integrity, and a spirit of cooperation,” said Chip Jakins, Jackson EMC President/CEO.
Boers is the son of Megan and Jacobus Boers of Suwanee. At Gwinnett Online Campus High School, he is the AV booth manager for the theater and fine arts program, organizer for the gaming tournament and a Model UN member.
He is also a member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team. He volunteers his data and systems analysis expertise to local leaders. Boers plans a career studying elections, polling, and voting trends.
Vacha is the daughter of Swapna and Zacharias Vacha of Suwanee. At North, she is the music director for the advanced musical theater program, treasurer of the school’s UNICEF chapter and secretary for the Science National Honor Society.
She is a member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team and the Junior Economic Club of Atlanta. She is also a volunteer instructor at Mathnasium and a Bharathanatyam classical dancer. She is a PCOM (Philadelphia College of Medicine) Future Healthcare Scholar and plans to be an anesthesiologist.
High school counselors and teachers in the Jackson EMC service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students also could apply directly. Four delegates were selected based on academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and a personal interview.
The other two Jackson EMC delegates selected were Ansley Robinson, a junior at Madison County High School, and Isaac Miller, junior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,300 Georgia students and more than 53,000 students nationwide the opportunity to participate in this leadership and team-building experience.
