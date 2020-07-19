Five area high school students, including two from Gwinnett County, have recently been selected as Student Leaders and have started paid internships for Bank of America.
According to a press release, the students will gain experience in leadership, civic engagement and workforce skills-building. Bank of America said that in light of the health concerns that remain in local communities, the program has been adapted to a virtual format, but students will have the opportunity to participate in sessions that will expose them to the vital role that nonprofits play in advancing community health, the importance of public private partnerships to advance social change, and a focus on building financial acumen.
Gloria Ampadu-Darko of Norcross High School and Joshua Garrison, a Lawrenceville resident who attends the Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology, are part of the program.
Atlanta Student Leaders will participate in programming that leverages Bank of America’s national partnerships and expertise and will work closely with the bank’s Atlanta leadership and nonprofit partners, the company said. They will participate in a collaborative, mentoring-focused project working closely with East Lake Foundation to inform the community about the importance of voting.
In addition, Student Leaders will engage in conversations focused on social justice, civil rights and how to build a more diverse and inclusive society and have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their personal finances through Better Money Habits®, Bank of America’s financial wellness and education platform.
Since 2013, more than 25 Atlanta Student Leaders have interned with the East Lake Foundation, an organization that works to enable residents in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and families at Charles R. Drew Charter School to build a better future for themselves through its holistic model for community revitalization that includes mixed-income housing, high-quality education and community wellness. This summer, the Student Leaders will work with East Lake on a digital project that will be shared with the community about the importance of voting, voter registration, campaigning, rights and advocacy.
Bank of America has been a philanthropic partner of the East Lake Foundation since its inception. In all, Bank of America has provided more than $905,000 in grants to the East Lake Foundation since becoming the first corporate partner (formerly NationsBank) of the East Lake community to help revitalize the neighborhood 25 years ago.
Bringing students from across the country together to discuss the role of citizenship and how cross-sector collaboration creates community impact is a core component of the Student Leaders program. This year, 300 students are gathering virtually for the Young America Together at Home program, delivered by the Close Up Foundation, which will include discussion of finding one’s voice in order to effect change and pressing policy issues such as the economy, healthcare, the environment and immigration.
“Now more than ever, as we collectively navigate the challenges we face in our communities, we remain committed to supporting youth and young adults of all backgrounds by connecting them to jobs, skills-building and leadership development,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “Creating opportunities for our youth to gain skills and build a network is a powerful investment in the future of our community.”
As part of their Student Leader experience, each student receives a $5,000 stipend to recognize them for their community achievements.
