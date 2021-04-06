Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) recently announced that two Gwinnett County high school students will receive scholarships for the cooperative’s Youth Tour competition.
Sanai Neblett, a junior at Dacula High School, and Rajveer Singh, a sophomore at Peachtree Ridge High School, were each chosen to receive a $4,000 scholarship in lieu of the annual Washington Youth Tour, which was canceled due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neblett, daughter of Georgia and Andre Neblett of Dacula, is a scholar athlete and violist in the philharmonic orchestra. She is a member of the Dacula Leadership Team, Beta Club, National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society. She was elected student body president for her senior year after serving as vice president this year.
She is a youth leader with Diamond in the Rough, a youth development program for girls, where she participates in weekly mentoring and community service projects. She is a Girl Scout and volunteers with Mending the Gap. She plans to pursue a career in public health as a neurosurgeon.
Singh, son of Jyotsna and Satvir of Duluth, is on the Ridge Rhetoric Debate Team, Spanish Honors Society and Science Olympiad Team, where he is the logistics director. He won an Innovation in Action award at the 2021 Gwinnett Science & Engineering Fair and will compete at the state level.
Singh is a certified community health worker, and a rower with the Atlanta Junior Rowing Association. He plans to pursue a career in public health as a physician.
High school counselors and teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students could apply directly, as well. Four students were selected based on their academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and an interview.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,300 Georgia students and more than 53,000 students nationwide the opportunity to participate in this leadership and team-building experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRECA, which organizes the program, canceled the 2021 trip.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered in Jefferson.
