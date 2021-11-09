Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta has announced its 2021-2022 Youth of the Year candidates, including two finalists from Gwinnett County.
In all, 15 teens will represent their individual clubs at the annual Youth of the Year Fundraising Gala on Friday at 6:30 p.m., where guests have the option to attend in person at the Coca Cola Roxy or tune in via livestream.
Duluth High School student Regina A. Martinez Moctezuma is representing the A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club in Norcross and Central Gwinnett High School student Kharri Walker is representing the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club.
The fundraising gala will feature live entertainment, remarks from community leaders, and speeches from the Youth of the Year finalists. One of those finalists will then earn the organization’s top honor.
“Our yearlong character and leadership program, Youth of the Year, culminates with a fundraising gala where we spotlight some of the most exceptional teens in all of metro Atlanta,” said BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan. “This year’s theme, Breakthrough Stars, speaks to our dynamic young leaders who are truly shining in their Clubs, thriving in their lives, and strengthening their communities.”
