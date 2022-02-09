Two Gwinnett County residents, one from Lawrenceville and another from Lilburn, are part of a group of 22 people who were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to alleged methamphetamine trafficking.
Lawrenceville resident Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 36, and Lilburn resident Noe Canela, 32, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according the U.S. Attorney's Office for the federal Middle District Court of Georgia. All 22 people who were arrested on Wednesday were named in a federal indictment that was unsealed in court that morning.
Cuevas-Flores and Canela were the only defendants who are not listed as residents of Milledgeville.
"This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts," the U.S. Attorney's Office for Middle Georgia said in a statement. "PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime."
The FBI, GBI, DEA, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sherriff’s Office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Milledgeville Community Supervision Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta-Carolina’s HIDTA Office and Gwinnett Metro Task Force participated in the investigation.
The 22 defendants were scheduled to make their first appearances before a federal magistrate on Wednesday and Thursday.
Cuevas-Flores and Canela face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if they are found guilty on the charges leveled against the.
