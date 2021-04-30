Grace Ahn of Mill Creek High School and Kennedy Odiboh of Shiloh High School are now part of a prestigious group.
The two seniors have been named Cooke Scholars through the 2021 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program. The two Gwinnett students are among a select group of 61 graduating high school seniors, representing 26 states, selected to receive the honor.
The highly competitive scholarship includes:
• Up to $40,000 per year toward a four-year accredited undergraduate school.
• The ability to pursue any area of study.
• Personal advisement on selecting a college and navigating the financial aid process.
• Multifaceted advice about how to transition to college and maximizing the college student experience.
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program is an undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities. Scholarship recipients are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership.
Each award is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational expenses – including tuition, living expenses, books, and required fees. Awards vary by individual, based on the cost of tuition as well as other grants or scholarships he or she may receive.
In addition to financial support, Scholars receive ongoing educational advising from Foundation staff and access to a network of more than 2,800 active Scholars and Alumni. Cooke College Scholars also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and access to graduate school funding.
