Two members of the Gateway85 community Improvement District board were recently re-elected while a new member was also selected, during a recent caucus of the CID’s electors.
Atlanta Maxim Realty International broker and owner Tim Le and JLL Senior Managing Director Ryan Hoyt will remain the Post 1 and Post 4 board members respectively. Hoyt will also continue to serve as the Gateway85 board’s vice-chairman. Meanwhile, Link Logistics Real Estate Vice-President Elliot Williams was elected to serve as the new Post 5 representative.
“Tim and Ryan have been incredible board members, and we are thrilled to elect Elliot to join our mission of making Gateway85 the most attractive and accessible district in the County. We know his involvement and his work with Link Logistics Real Estate will be an asset to our engaged board,” Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger said.
Williamshas worked in industrial capital markets for more than 12 years and worked for JLL and Colliers International before he joined Link. Meanwhile, Le focuses on real estate development and project management out of his Norcross-based business and Hoyt works with JLL on strategic development and industrial transactions growth.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
