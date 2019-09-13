Officials are working on repairing serious gas leaks that have shut down two sections of Winder Highway near Dacula High School.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services first reported the leak at 11:30 a.m. and said Winder Highway was shut down from near Hebron Church Road and 3rd Avenue in Dacula. Buford City Gas responded to the scene and first responders said they anticipated being there for an "extended period of time."
No evacuations took place at local businesses after the first leak.
Officials reported a second gas leak at approximately 2:40 p.m. The fire department advised motorists traveling on Wilson Street or 2nd Avenue were being diverted back to Dacula Road. A School Resource Officer was rerouting school traffic.
Officials have not announced whether evacuations were necessary.
