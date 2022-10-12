Two educators from Grayson High School – Dr. Wendy Dyer, a career and technical education teacher, and school counselor Taqueesa Davis – have been recognized by Yale University as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
The Yale Educator Recognition Program honors outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and achieve excellence.
Dyer and Davis were among 339 nominees (representing 43 states, 21 countries) and among 48 teachers and 29 counselors selected to receive the award. Nominations come from matriculating students and a committee of admissions officers at Yale review each nomination and designate recipients.
Dyer and Davis – who learned earlier this month they were recipients of the award – were nominated by Koosha Maleknia, a Grayson grad now attending Yale.
“What an honor to be recognized for this award,” said Davis in a news release. “This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of all the Grayson High School counselors.”
“This award is such an honor to receive from such a great student like Koosha Maleknia,” added Dyer. “Koosha graduated from Grayson High last spring and is now a freshman at Yale. We are all proud of him. It is always good to know when you have impacted students.
“The pandemic has had such an impact on teaching in general. Sometimes it makes us feel like we have lost that reason why we came into the profession. This is just a reminder that we are still helping others pursue their dreams. That is my why.”
According to the news release, the admissions office at Yale attributes the exceptional quality of the Yale student body to educators like Dyer and Davis, whom they credit with shaping their students long before they attend Yale.
