Two educators from Grayson High School – Dr. Wendy Dyer, a career and technical education teacher, and school counselor Taqueesa Davis – have been recognized by Yale University as recipients of the 2022 Yale Educator Award by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

The Yale Educator Recognition Program honors outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and achieve excellence.