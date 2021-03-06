All occupants are safe, with two having to escape through windows, but three dogs are dead or missing after a late-night fire Friday at a single-story duplex in the Norcross area.
Firefighters responded to the 5800 block of Kay Drive NW just before midnight, Lt. Justin Wilson said.
"Heavy fire involvement was found across the front of the structure as crews began deploying fire attack hose lines and completing a walk-around," Wilson said. "A power line going into the structure was found down in the front yard after being compromised by the flames."
The fire had already extended to the attic and was in the process of extending to the unit on the left side of the duplex when crews were able to bring the fire under control, Wilson said.
"As crews worked to extinguish hot spots and ventilate the structure, heavy fire damage was noted throughout the right-side unit," Wilson said. "The unit on the left side sustained moderate smoke and water damage from firefighting efforts.
"Occupants advised there were three dogs inside the structure and firefighters were able to locate two of them deceased, with one missing. One occupant that escaped out a rear window was assessed on scene by paramedics for minor injuries. The occupant refused transport to the hospital for further evaluation."
Wilson said one of the occupants living in the duplex said they noticed smoke and discovered a fire in the living room. That person got out of the duplex through the front door while two other occupants escaped through windows at the side or rear of the duplex. Wilson said no one was at home at the left-side unit at the time of the fire, and that six people in all were displaced.
Three people requested assistance from the American Red Cross.
"A fire investigator responded to the scene for origin and cause determination," Wilson said. "The investigator determined the fire originated in the front of the living room. The cause was ruled accidental although the exact cause of ignition was undetermined."
