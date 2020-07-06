Two people died on Lake Lanier in separate incident over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman.
On Friday afternoon, a 59-year-old man jumped out of his boat near the Duckett Mill Campground, but never resurfaced, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said. Georgia Game Wardens and first responders from Hall and Forsyth counties responded to a call about the drowning at 5:30 p.m.
The body of the man, identified as Winterville resident Bruce Lee Hild, was recovered at about 7 p.m. Hild's death is being listed as a boating death since he entered the lake from a moving boat, McKinnon said.
Then, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a report of a drowning at Lanier Park. This incident involved a 45-year-old man who has not yet been identified. McKinnon said the man had been swimming at the park's beach, and then went under water but did not come back up.
Another swimmer pulled the man from the water, McKinnon said.
