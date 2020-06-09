Gwinnett County police say a bar dispute may have led to an incident early Tuesday morning that left two men dead and another injured after they were intentionally hit by a man driving a pickup truck.
The incident occurred a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police say, when officers were called to a pedestrian accident in the parking lot of Corona Billiards, located at 5265 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men dead in the parking lot. A third was taken to a local hospital, police said.
According to police, witnesses followed the driver of the white pickup truck, who fled the scene. Police said an off-duty officer who was working security at a nearby convenience store conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver of the pickup about a mile away from the Corona Billiards parking lot. The arrest was made on South Norcross Tucker Road, just past Old Norcross Tucker Road.
Police said investigators believe there was a dispute between the suspect and the victims inside the bar prior to the incident. The nature of the dispute is still being investigated.
The names of the victims are being withheld until their next-of-kin can be notified.
Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen what led up to the incident. Gwinnett police are asking any witnesses to call detectives at 770-513-5300. Case Number: 20-042610, 20-042613, 20-042614
