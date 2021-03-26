Gwinnett County police said they are responding to a shooting just off Flowery Branch Rd. that has left two people dead.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said police are on the scene on the 5000 block of Apple Grove Rd. where an adult and a juvenile were found shot dead. Flynn said investigators said it does not appear to be a murder-suicide.
