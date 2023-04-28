Two men have been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting after a Stone Mountain man was found dead this week at a local mobile home park.

Leon Summers, 23, was found dead inside a mobile home on Mountain Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Tuesday. Gwinnett police found Summers after a man walked into Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

