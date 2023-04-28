Two men have been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting after a Stone Mountain man was found dead this week at a local mobile home park.
Leon Summers, 23, was found dead inside a mobile home on Mountain Drive in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Tuesday. Gwinnett police found Summers after a man walked into Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 11 p.m. on Monday.
According to Sgt. Michele Pihera, the man told officials he had been involved in a shooting at a mobile home park “within the past couple of days.” He also said there may be another shooting victim at the house where the shooting happened.
Gwinnett police said they have arrested 20-year-old Geno Hall of Stone Mountain and 19-year-old Myles Coston of Rex.
Hall has been charged with Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes. Hall was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on April 27.
Coston has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes. He was arrested in Lamar County and is currently being held in their jail.
Pihera said at this time it is believed the shooting victim who sought treatment at Grady acted in self-defense.
